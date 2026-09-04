6 Things to Know: An update on Sheriff Kirkpatrick, Music Walk hits downtown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, it's finally Friday! Neighborhood News Reporter Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Kleberg County sheriff ticketed after striking Kingsville cyclist

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick has been ticketed after striking a cyclist in Kingsville. Kingsville police say Kirkpatrick was traveling on King Avenue Monday afternoon when he collided with a male bicyclist in the 1600 block. The 41-year-old cyclist was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital-Kleberg for treatment. Following an investigation, police issued Kirkpatrick a citation for failure to yield right of way.

Fire breaks out on rooftop of Taft ISD's new high school building

A small fire broke out on the rooftop of Taft ISD's new high school building, which is still under construction. The district says a mop left inside a roofing asphalt bucket caught fire around 9:30 Thursday night. Crews quickly contained the flames. First responders inspected the rest of the roof and confirmed the area is safe. The district thanked the sheriff's office, local law enforcement and fire crews for their quick response.

Music Walk returns to downtown Corpus Christi for its fourth year

Downtown Corpus Christi gets loud Friday night as MusicWalk returns for its fourth year. More than 60 musicians will take over 3 stages downtown, playing everything from mariachi to rock to hip-hop. Galleries, pop-up vendors and food trucks will fill the streets, with shops and restaurants staying open late for the crowds. The event builds on the monthly ArtWalk tradition and celebrates Corpus Christi's official Music Friendly Texas Community

FCC seeks dismissal of ABC broadcast license lawsuit

The Federal Communications Commission is asking a federal judge in Washington, D.C. to dismiss an ABC lawsuit over broadcast licenses. ABC sued the agency in August to block it from taking steps that could potentially strip 8 of its local broadcasting licenses, which would force the stations off the airwaves. The FCC is calling the lawsuit premature, arguing it has not yet moved to revoke those licenses. The FCC called for an early review of the licenses in April — years before they were up for renewal — immediately after President Donald Trump called on the network to fire talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. That came after the late-night host angered Trump with a joke in a monologue. A hearing in the case is set for early October.

Russini violated standards over undisclosed Vrabel relationship

A review by The Athletic found former NFL reporter Dianna Russini violated company standards by failing to disclose her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. The five-month review found no inaccuracies in her reporting. Russini resigned in April but defended her work.

Diesel hits all-time record high at $5.85 per gallon Friday

Diesel prices have hit an all-time record high, averaging $5.85 a gallon in the U.S., according to AAA. That surpasses the previous record set in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Soaring diesel costs are bad news for Americans worried about affordability. Companies use it to ship goods by truck, boat or train, farmers depend on it for tractors, and it fuels some construction equipment. Gasoline is also at its highest price ever for Labor Day weekend, averaging $4.15 a gallon — about 33 cents above the previous record. The spikes come as the U.S.-Iran war disrupts oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz. WTI crude is trading around $90 a barrel, and the Trump administration is refusing to give a timeline for ending the conflict.

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