6 Things to Know: An officer involved shooting, and a city council agenda update

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Monday! Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

CCPD officer shoots man on Parr Street after he pulled a gun

A Corpus Christi police officer shot a 44-year-old man Saturday evening on the city's west side. Officers were called to the 300 block of Parr Street for a report of a man with a gun. When they found him, police say he pulled a handgun. One officer fired, hitting him at least once. The man was hospitalized. No officers were hurt.

Corpus Christi council eyes tax rate, floodwall and senior housing

Corpus Christi City Council has several items on its agenda this week that could affect residents' wallets and their community.

Council is set to adopt next year's property tax rate. The proposed rate is just under 60 cents per $100 of property value — effectively a half-percent above the no-new-revenue rate. The city is also looking at spending up to $13.85 million on a floodwall and bulkhead at the Science Museum. The project would include flood protection and pedestrian improvements. Finally, council is considering another $1 million for Palo Verde Senior Apartments, which would bring the city's total incentive to $2 million for 75 affordable senior housing units. Council meets Tuesday.

New World Screwworm returns to South Texas after 60-plus years

The New World Screwworm has returned to South Texas for the first time in more than 60 years. People Assisting Animal Control, or PAAC, says it has distributed more than 100,000 doses of screwworm treatment, including 65,000 doses of NexGard prevention, through local vets and shelters. More than 4,500 pets have been treated at its Corpus Christi and Alice clinics. Every dog and cat spayed or neutered through PAAC receives one year of FDA-authorized NexGard parasite prevention at no cost, because surgical wounds can make pets more vulnerable to screwworm. Pet owners needing spay or neuter services can call PAAC's Corpus Christi or Alice locations to schedule an appointment.

FCC chairman warns against fake polls ahead of midterms

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said broadcasters may be warned against airing fake polls ahead of the midterm elections. Carr said broadcasters are supposed to operate in the public interest, and not a narrow partisan interest. He said broadcasters should not air fake polls if they are done to suppress voters ahead of the midterms. Carr's comments come after President Donald Trump attacked Meet the Press host Kristen Welker for comments she made on the NBC broadcast. Welker said the president's endorsements of candidates during the primaries had some mixed results. Trump said the information was inaccurate. NBC has said it stands by Welker's reporting.

National Beer Lovers Day is Monday — here's what to know

Monday is National Beer Lovers Day, a nod to the world's most consumed alcoholic drink. Beer has a long history in the U.S. Virginia colonists brewed the drink, and William Penn had a spot for brewing beer inside the Pennsylvania Colony. The crafting of beer features deep traditions and often takes years of training to master. You can observe National Beer Lovers Day by grabbing an ale or lager with friends.

McDonald's drops pumpkin spice for caramel apple pie this fall

For the first time in a decade, McDonald's is dropping pumpkin spice from its fall menu, replacing it with a caramel apple pie coffee flavor for the season. Industry data shows apple and caramel apple flavors have been gaining significant ground at coffee shops over the past year. On Pinterest, searches in August for "banana latte syrup" skyrocketed more than 900 percent, possibly indicating a larger shift in tastes.

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