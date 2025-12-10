6 Things to Know: Affordable care fraud, CC Hooks sale, winter coat drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend, Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here on this beautiful Wednesday morning. Today we lead with a House hearing on alleged Affordable Care Act subsidy fraud, the Supreme Court argument on IQ and the death penalty, and a proposed settlement that would end the SAVE loan program.

6 Things to Know: December 10, 2025

Here's the stories we are working on this morning.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today focused on alleged fraud in Affordable Care Act subsidies. The hearing centers on a Government Accountability Office report that says investigators set up 24 fake marketplace accounts during the 2024 and 2025 plan years and that 22 of those accounts were not flagged by the system. According to the GAO, the fake accounts in 2025 cost the government more than ten thousand dollars a month in subsidies. Committee members will question how the marketplace detected and prevented fraud and whether changes are needed to ensure taxpayer funds are protected.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments today on how IQ scores should factor into a person’s eligibility for the death penalty. The case centers on a man convicted of capital murder who has taken five IQ tests with scores ranging from 72 to 78. Alabama courts have treated scores above 70 as allowing execution, while the defense argues those low scores and other evidence indicate an intellectual disability that should bar capital punishment. The justices’ decision could change how states evaluate IQ evidence in capital cases going forward.

The Department of Education announced a proposed settlement agreement that would end the Saving on a Valuable Education program known as SAVE. Federal officials say the program made promises about low payments and loan forgiveness that were not lawful and that the structure imposed high costs on taxpayers. Under the proposed settlement, no new borrowers would be enrolled in SAVE and account holders currently in the program would be transitioned into alternative repayment plans. The settlement must be reviewed and approved before changes take effect.

The Houston Astros are selling three minor league teams to Diamond Baseball Holdings, including the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Team officials say the clubs will remain Astros affiliates and will keep their current local leadership, so fans should expect no changes to the Hooks game experience. The sale is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks.

The City of Corpus Christi will host its Litter Critter free cleanup event this weekend at W. B. Ray High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Accepted items include brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, and metal. Household hazardous waste and concrete will not be accepted and commercial hauling is not allowed. Visit cctexas.gov for more details on accepted items and drop-off procedures.

The Corpus Christi public libraries are hosting a winter coat drive now through January 31. Neighbors can drop off gently used coats, jackets, and sweaters at any library location during normal business hours. All sizes are needed to support people in the community who need warm clothing this season.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann