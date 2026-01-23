CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Fri-yay morning, Coastal Bend friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are getting you ready for the day ahead. As we head into the weekend, freezing temperatures are expected to arrive soon, and officials across Texas are urging neighbors to prepare now.

Governor Greg Abbott issues a disaster declaration ahead of the cold, Corpus Christi opens warming centers, an educator in Falfurrias faces serious charges, and a major protest is planned in Minnesota. We also have court updates in a high-profile murder case and a look ahead to the annual March for Life in Washington.

6 Things to Know: Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of freeze, Falfurrias educator charged

Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of freeze

• Disaster declaration covers 134 Texas counties

• State resources positioned ahead of severe weather

• Texans urged to stay home and prepare now

Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference Thursday where he issued a disaster declaration for 134 counties across Texas.

The declaration allows the state to deploy additional resources to help keep Texans safe during the severe weather expected this weekend. Abbott was joined by leaders from several agencies, including ERCOT and TxDOT.

The governor urged Texans to prepare in advance and emphasized the importance of staying off the roads and avoiding unnecessary travel during extreme conditions.

Corpus Christi opens warming centers for cold weather

• Two overnight refuge centers opening Saturday

• Daytime warming centers available Sunday

• Free RTA rides offered to all locations

Ahead of the expected freeze, the City of Corpus Christi is opening two overnight refuge centers.

From Saturday through next Thursday, neighbors can seek shelter at the Ben Garza Gym on Howard Street and at the Del Mar College Windward Campus FEMA Dome, entrance one on Old Brownsville Road.

Four daytime warming centers will also open Sunday. Public libraries and senior centers will be available during regular hours, and the RTA will provide free rides to all warming center locations.

Falfurrias educator charged following student complaint

• Former coach charged with indecency with a minor

• Incident allegedly occurred last year

• Suspect resigned after suspension

A Brooks County ISD employee has been charged with indecency with a minor by means of sexual contact following an alleged incident last year.

Robert “Bobby” Saenz is free on a $25,000 bond. His arrest stems from a complaint filed by a minor student at Falfurrias High School, who claimed Saenz kissed her.

Saenz, who served as the school’s athletic coach, resigned from Brooks ISD after being suspended from his duties.

ICE out of Minnesota rally planned for Friday night

• Organizers calling for citywide boycott

• Support from unions, faith leaders and businesses

• Protest follows recent ICE related incidents

A major rally planned for Friday night in Minneapolis is calling for ICE agents to leave the city.

Organizers of the ICE Out event are urging residents not to go to work, school, or shopping as part of the protest. The boycott has support from Minnesota unions, progressive faith leaders, Democratic lawmakers, and dozens of local businesses.

The rally comes after several incidents involving ICE agents, including the fatal shooting of Renee Good and the recent detention of a five-year-old child.

Luigi Mangione expected in court

• Defense challenging backpack evidence

• Police found weapon and notebook inside

• Warrantless search at center of dispute

The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is expected in court Friday.

Luigi Mangione’s legal team will argue that evidence found inside his backpack should be excluded from trial. Police say they discovered the alleged murder weapon and a notebook when Mangione was detained at a McDonald’s.

The defense claims officers violated Mangione’s constitutional rights by searching the backpack without a warrant.

March for Life set for Washington amid cold weather

• Tens of thousands expected to attend

• Vice President Vance and Speaker Johnson speaking

• Cold temperatures could limit turnout

The annual March for Life rally is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The anti abortion event draws tens of thousands of participants each year. Vice President J.D. Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson are among the scheduled speakers.

With cold weather sweeping across the country, this year’s rally may be more subdued than in past years.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

With freezing temperatures expected Sunday night into Monday morning, be sure to prepare now and look out for one another, as we are all in this together. We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann