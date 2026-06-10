6 Things to Know: A proposal by AXE-H20 and the House passes a new Immigration Enforcement fund

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here to help you start your day with the latest news from across the Coastal Bend and beyond. Today, we're taking a closer look at a new private desalination proposal that could offer another path forward in Corpus Christi's ongoing water debate, a major state investment aimed at helping Texans with energy costs, and a special ceremony honoring a Navy veteran with no known family present. We also have details on a new workforce training program tied to the growing data center industry, developments in federal immigration funding, and important changes coming to student loan repayment programs. And on a personal note, today marks Bryan and Michelle Hofmann's second wedding anniversary, making this Wednesday morning Sunrise especially meaningful for your favorite morning anchor team.

Private Desalination Proposal Submitted To City

• Axe H2O has formally submitted a desalination proposal to Corpus Christi.

• The company says the project would be privately funded with no additional city debt.

• Questions remain about a potential site near the Barney Davis power plant.

Just one month after meeting with city leaders, private company Axe H2O has submitted a business proposal for a desalination facility in Corpus Christi. Company officials say their plan would produce up to 150 million gallons of water per day and would be privately funded, avoiding additional debt for the city. The proposal also calls for brine discharge approximately three miles into the Gulf. Axe H2O leaders told KRIS 6 they met with the president and CEO of CPS Energy in May to discuss leasing land near the Barney Davis power plant. However, Corpus Christi Water and the City of Corpus Christi shared a letter stating that, to the city's knowledge, no formal land use agreement currently exists between CPS Energy and Axe H2O. The city also noted it is separately discussing a desalination partnership with CPS Energy at the same location.

State Announces Energy Assistance Funding

• Texas is providing $166 million in housing and energy assistance.

• Eligible households can use funds for utility bills and equipment upgrades.

• The funding becomes available Jan. 1.

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced $166 million in assistance aimed at helping low income Texans maintain safe and affordable housing. Eligible households will be able to use the funding to help pay utility bills and make energy efficient heating and cooling upgrades. State officials say 35 nonprofit organizations and government agencies will distribute the money across all Texas counties. The new funding is scheduled to become available beginning Jan. 1, and Texans can locate participating service providers through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Veteran To Receive Unaccompanied Burial

• Navy veteran Christopher Ray Flores will be laid to rest Wednesday morning.

• Flores served from 1975 to 1979 and earned the National Defense Service Medal.

• Community members are invited to attend and show support.

A U.S. Navy veteran will be honored during an unaccompanied burial service Wednesday at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Christopher Ray Flores served in the Navy from 1975 to 1979 and earned the National Defense Service Medal during his military service. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. If no family members are present, a representative from the Veterans Land Board will accept the American flag on his behalf. These ceremonies are intended to ensure veterans receive the honor and recognition they earned through their service to the country.

Meta Launches Data Center Workforce Program

• Meta is introducing a free five week training program.

• Graduates receive industry credentials and job placement opportunities.

• Texas is one of four states included in the pilot program.

Meta is launching what it calls America's Workforce Academy, a new program designed to prepare workers for careers building data centers. The free five week training course will provide participants with industry recognized credentials and guarantees graduates a job at a Meta data center construction site. Data center construction projects often require large numbers of skilled workers during the building phase, creating demand for specialized training. Texas has been selected as one of four states participating in the initial rollout of the program.

House Passes Immigration Enforcement Funding Package

• The House approved a $70 billion immigration enforcement bill.

• The legislation funds ICE and Border Patrol operations.

• The measure now heads to the next stage of the legislative process.

A months long debate over immigration enforcement funding reached a major milestone Tuesday as the U.S. House approved the Secure America Act by a narrow 214 to 212 vote. The legislation provides approximately $70 billion in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol operations through the remainder of President Trump's current term. Supporters say the package strengthens border security and enforcement efforts, while opponents raised concerns during the lengthy legislative debate.

Student Loan Repayment Changes Begin Next Month

• Major changes to federal student loan repayment programs begin July 1.

• Current income driven repayment plans will be replaced by a new option.

• Experts encourage borrowers to review their plans now.

Federal student loan borrowers are being encouraged to review their repayment options ahead of significant changes taking effect July 1. Under the new system, existing income driven repayment plans will be replaced with a single option known as the Repayment Assistance Plan, or RAP. Moving forward, RAP will be the primary repayment program offering loan forgiveness opportunities, alongside the standard repayment option. Some federal loan programs will also be phased out as part of the transition. Experts recommend borrowers visit StudentAid.gov to understand how the changes could affect their individual repayment plans.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

And Michelle, happy anniversary!

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.