6 Things to Know: A halt to water releases and price of beef could soon drop

CORPUS CHRISTI — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Wednesday! Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go:

6 Things to Know August 26th

Surfside Boulevard and Gulfspray Avenue intersection closing Friday for 2 weeks

Drivers heading to North Beach will need to find a new route starting Friday. The intersection of Surfside Boulevard and Gulfspray Avenue will be closed for about 2 weeks as crews work on drainage and other North Beach improvements. Detours will be marked, and drivers should use caution around the construction.

TCEQ approves temporary halt to Lake Corpus Christi water releases amid drought

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has approved a temporary measure to stop water releases from Lake Corpus Christi into the estuary for 4 months. A 2001 agreement required the city to release water when the combined reservoir capacity exceeds 30%. The City of Corpus Christi, Three Rivers and the Nueces River Authority were all in agreement to temporarily stop the water releases as the region continues to experience a drought.

Gov. Abbott directs Texas insurance department to find ways to lower homeowners insurance rates

Texas homeowners could eventually see some relief on their property insurance bills. Gov. Greg Abbott is directing the state insurance department to find ways to make coverage more affordable. Abbott says homeowners insurance rates have jumped 79% in 6 years. The state is expected to recommend more changes by Sept. 14.

US reopens border to Mexican cattle imports after yearlong screwworm ban

The U.S. has reopened its border to Mexican cattle imports, ending a yearlong ban imposed due to the spread of the New World screwworm. A new facility in Metapa, Mexico, in the southern state of Chiapas, is producing up to 100 million sterile flies a week to fight the flesh-eating parasite. The sterile flies are released into the wild, where they breed with females whose eggs never hatch — a technique Mexico used to eliminate the screwworm after a 19-year campaign decades ago. "US citizens and Mexican citizens will pay less for hamburgers, less for steak, less for beef, and produce more and be able to move it more quickly back and forth across our borders. That's our goal. That's what we're working toward," U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ron Johnson said.

3 Secret Service officials placed on leave for potential misconduct

Three Secret Service officials have been placed on leave for potential misconduct, according to a source close to the situation.

All three officials work in the communications branch of the agency. They have lost access to their work devices and security clearances pending the probe. The Secret Service sent a statement confirming the three officials are on leave, but the exact nature of the alleged misconduct is not clear. A Secret Service agent on Vice President JD Vance's detail was placed on leave this summer after it was suspected that agent leaked information about Vance's travel plans. That investigation is still ongoing.

US Postal Service seeks approval to raise prices for holiday season shipping

The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise prices for the peak holiday season. The USPS is asking the Postal Regulatory Commission for permission to temporarily raise prices for some package products to help cover extra handling costs. The increases would apply to Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select. The changes would be in effect from early October through mid-January. The Postal Service governors have already signed off on the increases. The proposal is now being reviewed by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

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