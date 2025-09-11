6 Things to Know: 9/11 Anniversary, Colorado School Shooting, White House mourns Charlie Kirk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend. Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you on this Tuesday, September 11.

Today, we pause to remember the lives lost 24 years ago in the September 11th attacks, a day that forever changed our country and the world.

Across the nation, memorials will honor the thousands of people who died in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. As we reflect on this solemn anniversary, we also bring you the latest local and national stories making headlines today.

Today marks 24 years since the 9/11 terror attacks that killed thousands of people. A series of memorial events have been planned to honor the lives lost that day. Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife are expected to visit Ground Zero.

President Trump will attend a 9/11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon, where 184 people were killed. A third observance will be held in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, at the Flight 93 Memorial. Forty-four people were killed when the plane crashed after passengers and crew fought back against hijackers.

Two students were shot, and the juvenile suspect is dead, following a shooting at a high school in Evergreen, Colorado.

Officials say one student is in critical condition and another is stable. Police confirmed the suspect, also a student, shot himself on school grounds outside the building and later died at the hospital. This marks the 47th school shooting in the U.S. so far this year.

A manhunt is underway after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot Wednesday during a rally at Utah Valley University.

Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot before seeing Kirk collapse, bleeding from his neck. The rally space was quickly evacuated. Officials later confirmed that two individuals initially taken into custody were not connected to the deadly shooting. Kirk, age 31, was a father of two and co-founded Turning Point USA. He was a well-known supporter of President Donald Trump.

Three former top FBI officials have filed a lawsuit against FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Filed Wednesday, the suit alleges they were fired under political pressure from right-wing social media and direct orders from the White House. The officials want their dismissals declared illegal, reinstatement of their jobs, and full back pay. The FBI has declined to comment.

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Alice. Police say the incident happened on South Cameron Street. Three people from Orange Grove were in a car when shots were fired.

Two of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals, while one died at the scene. Authorities are searching for the driver of a black Dodge Charger spotted in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Alice Police at 361-664-0186.

Kiko’s Mexican Restaurant is officially changing owners. The new owner, Bret Wenzel, says the restaurant will keep both its name and its menu intact.

Wenzel, who currently lives in College Station, has been a loyal Kiko’s customer for 15 years. The restaurant’s second location on South Alameda Street was sold to a different buyer and has since closed. It will soon reopen under the name “The Oasis.”

Thank you for joining us today as we remember September 11th and the lives lost.

We'll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann