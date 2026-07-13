6 Things to Know: 624 widening project, Battery chargers recalled, USPS prices increase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend friends, and happy Monday.

Your favorite anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, here, and we hope you had a great weekend. We're helping you get the week started with the stories you need to know, including a major road project that could impact your commute in Calallen, mosquito spraying in Three Rivers, two important product recalls, higher USPS prices now in effect, and why Meta is reversing course on one of its newest AI features.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know: 624 widening project, USPS prices increase

Major FM 624 Widening Project Begins

• Construction begins today on a $35 million TxDOT project in Calallen.

• Drivers can expect one lane of traffic with automated flaggers.

• The project will widen FM 624 to three lanes in each direction.

If your morning commute takes you through Calallen, expect some delays. The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a $35 million project to widen FM 624. Construction starts near County Road 69, where traffic will be reduced to one lane with automated flaggers directing vehicles through the work zone. Over the next four years, crews will rebuild about three miles of roadway between Wildcat Drive and County Road 73. Once complete, the corridor will feature three lanes in each direction, along with new sidewalks designed to improve both traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

Three Rivers Mosquito Spraying Continues

• The City of Three Rivers will spray for mosquitoes this morning.

• Spraying is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 6 a.m.

• The effort is aimed at reducing mosquito populations during the summer.

The City of Three Rivers is continuing its mosquito control efforts this morning with scheduled spraying beginning at 6 a.m. City officials say spraying will continue every Monday and Friday as crews work to reduce mosquito populations during the peak summer season. Residents are encouraged to take normal precautions, including avoiding active spraying areas when possible.

Portable Battery Chargers Recalled

• About 1,400 Flaunt MagSafe battery chargers are being recalled.

• The chargers can overheat, creating a burn and fire hazard.

• Owners should stop using them immediately and follow recall instructions for proper disposal.

If you own a Flaunt MagSafe battery charger, you'll want to check the model number. About 1,400 portable chargers are being recalled after regulators determined they can overheat and catch fire. The affected chargers have a circular button, model number E33A, and were sold in melon, black, lavender and white. Because they contain lithium-ion batteries, they require specialized disposal and should not be thrown in the regular trash. Owners should stop using the chargers immediately and follow the manufacturer's recall instructions.

Kia Recalls More Than 460,000 SUVs

• The recall affects certain 2020 through 2024 Kia Tellurides.

• A power seat motor can overheat, increasing the risk of fire.

• Owners are advised to park outside until repairs are completed.

Kia is recalling more than 460,000 Telluride SUVs over a potential fire risk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the front power seat motor may overheat, which could lead to a vehicle fire even when the SUV is parked. The recall affects certain 2020 through 2024 model year Tellurides. Kia dealerships will repair the problem free of charge, and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed next month. Until repairs are completed, owners are encouraged to park their vehicles outdoors and away from homes or other structures.

USPS Prices Increase Today

• New Postal Service rates officially take effect today.

• Forever stamps now cost 82 cents.

• Mailing letters, postcards and packages will cost more.

Sending mail is getting more expensive starting today. The U.S. Postal Service has increased prices for several mailing services. Forever stamps now cost 82 cents, up from 78 cents. Domestic postcards increase from 61 cents to 65 cents, while international postcards and letters rise from $1.70 to $1.75. Package shipping rates are also increasing by an average of about 6.3 percent as the Postal Service continues its long-term effort to improve financial stability and modernize operations.

Meta Pulls New AI Feature After Backlash

• Meta has removed a newly introduced AI image feature.

• The tool allowed users to generate AI images using public Instagram accounts.

• The company says feedback showed the feature "missed the mark."

Meta is rolling back one of its newest artificial intelligence features just days after introducing it. The tool allowed users to generate AI-created images based on photos pulled from public Instagram accounts. Privacy advocates and users quickly criticized the feature, arguing it raised concerns about consent, privacy and likeness rights. Meta says it listened to the feedback and decided to remove the feature, acknowledging that it "missed the mark."

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.