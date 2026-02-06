6 Things to Know: 2026 Olympics Opening Ceremony airs on KRIS 6, ArtWalk returns downtown tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Friday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Your Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with a look at your top stories as we head into a big weekend. We are following high-stakes nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, a sentencing in a disturbing funeral home case, and a busy evening in the Coastal Bend with ArtWalk and a special birthday celebration. And do not forget, the Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday at 5:30 p.m., and you can watch it right here on KRIS 6.

Iran Nuclear Talks Set For Oman



U.S. and Iran scheduled to hold talks today in Oman.

Tensions remain high after recent military incidents.

Scope of negotiations remains unclear.

Nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are set to take place today in Oman. The discussions come amid heightened tensions following several recent incidents, including Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests last month and President Trump’s threats to intervene.

This week, a U.S. Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard attempted to stop a U.S. ship in the Strait of Hormuz. At this point, it is unclear how broad the discussions will be.

Colorado Funeral Home Owner To Be Sentenced



Jon Hallford pleaded guilty to abusing corpses.

Prosecutors say nearly 190 bodies were improperly stored.

He faces between 30 and 50 years in prison.

The Colorado funeral home owner who pleaded guilty to abusing corpses is set to be sentenced today.

Jon Hallford and his wife, Carrie, were accused of piling nearly 190 bodies in a building instead of cremating them between 2019 and 2023, and giving families fake ashes. They are also accused of defrauding the federal government out of 900 thousand dollars. Under a new agreement, Jon Hallford faces between 30 and 50 years in prison. Carrie Hallford will be sentenced later in March.

2026 Olympics Opening Ceremony Airs On KRIS 6



Opening ceremony begins at 1 p.m. today.

Events already underway ahead of official launch.

Coverage available on KRIS 6, USA Network, and Peacock.

The 2026 Olympics officially begin today, and you can watch the opening ceremony live from Milan right here on KRIS 6. The festivities kick off at 1 p.m., although some competitions are already underway. You can catch Olympic coverage on KRIS 6, USA Network, and Peacock.

Washington Coles Park Construction Closures



Several Northside intersections closed.

Project part of Harbor Bridge mitigation plan.

Work expected to last about 11 months.

Several streets on the city’s Northside are closed due to construction at Washington Coles Park.

The project is part of the Harbor Bridge mitigation plan and is expected to take about 11 months. Closed intersections include Winnebago and North Alameda, Winnebago and Sam Rankin, Sam Rankin and Lake Street, and Sam Rankin and Lobo Street. Plans for the park include recreational and community spaces, an amphitheater, a pavilion, and about 200 parking spaces.

ArtWalk Returns Downtown Tonight



First Friday ArtWalk happening downtown.

Dozens of artists and vendors participating.

Food trucks set up in Artesian Park.

Happening tonight, ArtWalk returns to downtown Corpus Christi. You will find dozens of arts and crafts vendors, along with local food trucks in Artesian Park. Work from both local and nationally recognized artists will be on display.

Ronald McDonald House Celebrates Duke’s Birthday



Service dog Duke turns 8 years old.

Known as the Chief Cheer Officer.

KRIS 6 will be at the celebration.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas is celebrating a special birthday today. Duke, the organization’s service dog, is turning 8. The yellow lab, officially known as the Chief Cheer Officer, welcomes families and provides comfort and care to those staying at the house.

KRIS 6 will be attending Duke’s birthday celebration later today.

And as you make your plans for the weekend, do not forget the Super Bowl kicks off Sunday at 5:30 p.m. You can catch all the action right here on KRIS 6.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann