5th annual 9/11 Stair Climb at Whataburger Field honors fallen first responders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Hooks hosted their 5th annual 9/11 memorial workout at Whataburger Field Wednesday morning.

Military and first responders were invited out to climb flights of stairs to honor the September 11th attacks, with the public being allowed to join in three hours later. Both World Trade Center towers had 110 flights of stairs, and participants in today's memorial workout were given the option to climb 110, 220, or 440 flights to honor the victims of the 9/11 attack.

All money raised from today's workout benefits local emergency response providers.

First Responders Night is Saturday, September 14, as the Hooks take on the Midland RockHounds in their second-to-last game of the year. Coastal Bend first responders will parade around the ballpark’s warning track in their service vehicles before the 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

The participating agencies include Alice Fire Paramedics, Annaville Fire Department, Aransas Pass FD, Bishop Police Department, Corpus Christi FD & PD, CCPD-CRU, CCPD Bomb Squad, CCPD Auto Theft Task Force, Flour Bluff FD, Fulton Fire Rescue, Halo Flight, Ingleside Volunteer FD, Kingsville PD, Mathis PD, NASCC FD & PD, Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, Port Aransas PD, Portland PD, Robstown FD, Robstown ISD Police, Rockport PD and Volunteer FD, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Navy Police.

