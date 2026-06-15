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5 mosquito awareness events scheduled for next week

Mosquito
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Close-up of a mosquito on a human.
Mosquito
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mosquito swarms are bad right now and are expected to get worse following this week's rains.

The city/county public health district will host five drive-thru mosquito awareness events next week to help residents prepare.

City staff will hand out free mosquito prevention kits containing mosquito dunks, insect repellent and informational guides. Kits are limited to one per household and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The events run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the following locations:

  • Monday — Northwest Senior Center, 9725 Up River Road
  • Tuesday — Cole Park
  • Wednesday — Salinas Park, Airport Road near Horne
  • Thursday — Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center, 2446 North Oso Parkway
  • Friday — Bill Witt Sports Complex, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard

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