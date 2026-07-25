$5.9 million Carroll Lane reconstruction project set to begin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Lane reconstruction project begins Monday, bringing lane closures and traffic changes to a busy stretch of road in the area.

All of Carroll Lane from SPID to Holly Road will be rebuilt as part of the project. Beginning Monday, the southbound lanes of Carroll Lane will be closed. Traffic will run one-way northbound during construction.

Residents and businesses along the corridor will still have access during the project.

The $5.9 million project is part of Bond 2022, approved by voters. Work is expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.

Drivers who use that stretch of Carroll Lane as part of their daily commute should be prepared for delays or detours.

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