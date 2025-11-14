40th annual Jewish festival returns this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 40th Annual Jewish Food Festival returns on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, to Congregation Beth Israel in southside Corpus Christi.

On Saturday, November 15, the festival runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, November 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can try some fantastic Jewish food, like rugelach, strudel, matzah bark, hamentaschen, and more. All food is served "to-go," but tables and chairs will be set up for anyone who would like to eat their food right away. Other foods, such as chopped liver, matzah ball soup, falafel plate, cabbage roll soup, kosher dill pickles, and kosher hot dogs, will be available for purchase.

Organizers will also have a silent auction and a vintage shop to help raise funds, which go back to the temples. The silent auction closes on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m.

