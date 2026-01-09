3-year-old Dawn Villarreal passes away after battle with rare genetic disorder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dawn Villarreal, a 3-year-old girl who touched the hearts of many in the community, passed away this morning after battling a rare degenerative genetic disorder.

Dawn was 3 years and 10 months old when she lost her fight against the disease. Her grandmother confirmed her passing to our sister station KAJA Telemundo news anchor Nina Martinez.

We first reported about Dawn last year when her family was struggling to find a vehicle to transport the toddler to her medical appointments. The community rallied around the family's need, with local supporter Pete Trevino organizing a barbecue fundraiser that raised enough money to purchase a van for Dawn's transportation.

Despite her young age and health challenges, Dawn made a lasting impact on those who knew her story. Her family and the community members who supported her are mourning the loss of a child who brought light to many lives.

The family is receiving condolences from the community during this difficult time.

