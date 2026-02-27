14-year-old Corpus Christi resident skips school to see President Trump speak on energy, local water crisis

Hundreds of people lined up outside the Port of Corpus Christi as President Trump was expected to speak about energy production, economic growth, and his "Drill, Baby, Drill" agenda. Among the excited crowd stood one local resident who made a particular impression: 14-year-old Alexander Villegas.

Corpus Christi teen skips school to see President Trump

A proud Corpus Christi native, Alexander skipped school that day — with his mother's full permission — to catch a glimpse of the president and hear him address issues important to his community. The eighth-grader from Sterling B. Martin Middle School arrived dressed for the occasion and proudly wearing a chain he received on Election Day 2024.

Clara Benitez-Cortez, KRIS 6 News Alexander Villegas, 14, shows KRIS 6 News the chain he received on Election Day in 2024.

"I'm Alexander Villegas and I'm 14 years old, and I am a proud resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, and I'm proud to be a great American and a great Texan," Villegas said.

When asked why he was there, the teenager made his excitement clear.

"I am here to see the President of the United States and, uh, to hear him talk about great things about Corpus Christi and let's make America great again," Villegas said.

He emphasized the importance of the president's presence in his community.

"We need everybody needs this. Everybody needs to see it. Everybody needs to hear it, and I feel like if he's here, we could make Texas great again, uh, America great again, and probably even the world better than what it is," Villegas said.

Alexander brought something special to the event: a signed letter from the president. He had written to Trump on August 11, 2025, detailing his accomplishments — including a personal letter and signed photo from the Governor of Texas — and was thrilled when the president wrote back.

Clara Benitez-Cortez, KRIS 6 News Alexander Villegas, 14, shows KRIS 6 News a letter signed by President Donald Trump.

When asked what he most hoped the president would address, Alexander pointed to one of the city's most pressing concerns.

"Maybe our water. That's the number one thing I really wanna hear our water. And great, great things about Corps [Corpus Christi]," Villegas said.

Corpus Christi's water challenges have been front-page news in recent months. The city's primary reservoirs — Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon — have dropped to critically low levels, sitting at around 9-10% combined capacity in early 2026 amid persistent drought conditions. The city remains under Stage 3 drought restrictions, with officials warning that a possible Level 1 Water Emergency — which would require mandatory 25% cuts in usage — could arrive sooner than initially projected.

In response, the City Council recently approved more than $400 million in emergency projects, including brackish groundwater desalination efforts and new wells, as leaders seek federal and state partnerships to secure long-term water supply.

Local officials have used the president's visit to spotlight these infrastructure needs alongside the port's role in energy exports. Alexander's hope reflects a broader community desire for attention to the pressing water concern.

When asked about his own future ambitions, the teenager showed maturity beyond his years.

"I want to be probably the mayor, governor, or even the president," Villegas said. "I want to be probably a lawyer. If not, then a great musician."

Amid "Trump Train" caravans at Water's Edge Park and supporters waving flags, Alexander's dedication — complete with his prized presidential letter and chain — stood as a reminder of how political events can inspire the next generation of leaders in the heart of South Texas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!