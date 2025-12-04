13-year-old receives Disney World wish from Make-A-Wish and Valero partnership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 13-year-old boy received the ultimate surprise on Wednesday, Dec. 3, when Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, in partnership with Valero, granted him an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World.

Cristian Sarabia will experience the magic of Mickey's Christmas Parade with his family in Florida. The wish is part of Make-A-Wish's "Wishful Giving Holiday Campaign," which helps grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Cristian is known as a one-of-a-kind kid who loves to spread joy to everyone around him.

"As a mom, as a parent, you know, we just want Cristian to be happy, to live. The way he lives, what his norm is, and um to experience what we thought he would never experience," Rita Banda said.

Cristian and his family will meet his hero Mickey Mouse next Wednesday.

