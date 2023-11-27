10th Annual Veterans Christmas Tree Giveaway

The Nueces County Veterans Services has partnered up with Home Depot, Twin Peaks and Avalanche Food Groups for the 10th Annual Christmas Tree Giveaway.

On Monday, December 4, 150 local veterans will receive a live, four-foot Christmas tree with a stand and ornaments.

To sign up, simply call Nueces County Veterans Services at 361-888-0820. Provide your name, branch of service, and phone number to the staff and they will put you on the list. Must provide proof of military service upon pick up (DD214, VA ID Card, or Military ID).

Those who sign up will be given an official voucher. Only those with an official voucher will receive a tree, stand, and ornaments. First Come, First Serve!

Times to call:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday (8am-5pm). Wednesday (8am-12pm).

Pick Up Date, Time and Location:

Monday, December 4, 2023 from 4:30pm-6:30pm

Twin Peaks

5425 SPID Dr. #149

Corpus Christi, Texas 78411

Nueces County Veterans Services

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.