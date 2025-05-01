$10K in tools and guns stolen overnight: CCPD recovers and returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Criminals from Houston drove into Corpus Christi in April with theft on their minds. Over $10,000 worth of tools and multiple guns that were left in plain sight were stolen from 6 cars that night in just a matter of hours.

Thanks to the quick and coordinated investigative efforts of the Corpus Christi Auto Theft Task Force, the thieves were caught and arrested, and the stolen property was recovered.

According to CCPD, many of the victims had marked their tools or recorded the serial numbers, so detectives were able to quickly identify and return the stolen property to the rightful owners.

CCPD would like to remind the community:

🔒 Lock your vehicles

🚫 Don’t leave valuables or tools visible

🔫 NEVER store firearms in your vehicle overnight

🛠️ If you must leave tools in your work truck or vehicle, mark them and keep a record of serial numbers

Let’s prevent the next crime of opportunity—if you like it, lock it.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!