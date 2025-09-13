100 Years of Legacy: Solomon Coles High School honored for historic role in education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community members, alumni, and educators gathered Friday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Solomon Coles High School, honoring the legacy of its namesake and the institution that shaped generations of African-American students in Corpus Christi.

“I’m honored to be here today, to be part of the legacy,” Class of 1967 graduate and President of the Alumni Association, Janie Wilson Harris, said. "My fondest memory as a student was the teachers. They not only taught us academically, they taught us everything we needed in life."

The school’s namesake, Solomon Melvin Coles, was born into slavery in 1844. He rose to become a minister and educator. In 1878, he began teaching in Corpus Christi out of a converted broom factory building. By 1925, the city named a school in his honor, creating the first and only school for African-American students during segregation.

The school embodied Coles’ core belief that education was freedom.

“The faculty and staff have always worked so hard to honor his legacy for 100 years,” said former principal, Monica Bayarena. “They have ensured that every student gets a quality education.”

The legacy of Solomon Coles stretched well beyond academics. In 1965, the school’s Green Hornets baseball team made history by becoming the first Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) team to win a state championship. They took home the title in the Prairie View Interscholastic League. Alumni and educators said the school prepared students to succeed in all aspects of life.

The Green Hornets weren’t just successful in baseball. They fielded competitive basketball and football teams, producing athletes who went on to play at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and inspire younger generations of students. Their achievements in sports were a source of pride for the Black community, providing a platform to showcase talent and determination in the face of limited opportunities during segregation.

“My mother also went here, so we go back a long way in our family. It’s just a feeling of coming home,” former educator, Sherri Hill, added. “It feels like being home and you can identify with some of the successful children that have come through here."

Solomon Coles High School closed in 1967 following integration but nearly faced a complete shutdown between 2005-2006. Community leaders, including philanthropist and activist Dr. Gloria Scott, fought to preserve its history.

“A lot of people wanted to get rid of it. It was no big thing for me. I knew we had to fight. But that was a problem, trying to get white people and even the Black people to know they had to fight,” Scott said. “This school needs to be put into the public library and the history of the City of Corpus Christi.”

Today, the legacy of Solomon Coles endures, reminding Corpus Christi of the power of education, opportunity, and resilience. A century after its doors first opened, alumni and leaders continue to carry forward the lessons of a school built on the belief that knowledge is freedom.

