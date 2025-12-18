10-Year-Old Julian Galloway dies after years-long battle with brain cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is mourning 10-year-old Julian Galloway, who died just days before Christmas after a courageous years-long battle with brain cancer.

In a Facebook post, Julian’s family said he took his last breath at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, surrounded by his parents and loved ones. The family said Julian had his favorite stuffed animals by his side, while his mother and father held his hands.

Julian was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019, just two days before Christmas. Despite his health challenges, he quickly became a source of inspiration within the community. By 2020, at just 5 years old, he was raising awareness for childhood brain cancer, often appearing at events with a smile that resonated with supporters.

Over the years, the community rallied around Julian and his family, organizing multiple fundraisers and events to help support his medical care. Among them was Burn Pits 360’s Ruck March, which helped offset some of his medical costs.

The family expressed gratitude to the community for its continued support throughout Julian’s journey. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized. The family said services are expected to take place sometime after Christmas.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!