Charges dismissed against former C.C.F.D. firefighter accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The case against a former Corpus Christi firefighter who was facing a charge of sexual assault of a child has been dismissed

In January 2022, a Nueces County Grand Jury indicted Reynaldo Rabagos on one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

All of those charges were dismissed last week.

According to a court document, the teen who filed the report about Rabagos asked that the case be dismissed.

The case was dismissed two weeks after a motion was filed in court requesting records that identified other people who had been wrongfully accused of misconduct, abuse, or grooming by the teen.

Rabagos was acting as a volleyball coach at Grace Temple Christian Academy when the teen told police Rabagos exposed himself to the students at the school. She then claimed Rabagos followed her to a nearby fast food restaurant. The teen said when they returned to the school, he made inappropriate physical contact with her.

At the time, Rabagos was placed on administrative leave. Shortly after, then-CCFD fire chief Robert Rocha told KRIS 6 News Rabagos was no longer employed by the department.

On Wednesday morning, we reached out to Rabagos to talk about the dismissal of his case and if he plans to return to the Corpus Christi Fire Department but he said he could not comment on the case without his attorney, Terry Shamsie, present.

We called and are waiting to hear from Shamsie.

We also contacted Assistant Fire Chief Billy Belyeu whether the Corpus Christi Fire Department would rehire Rabagos. He said, "We can't comment on people who are no longer employed by us."

