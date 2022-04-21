Affidavit details why former CCFD firefighter was arrested for indecency with a child

An arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 News shows the basis for the arrest of a Corpus Christi firefighter in January.

The documents detail the proceedings that led to 47-year-old Reynaldo Rabagos’ arrest for sexual assault against a 15-year-old.

KRIS 6 News has chosen to not attach the arrest affidavit to this story because the crime involves a minor.

We first reported this story in January, when Rabagos reportedly turned himself to authorities on charges of indecency with a child.

The affidavit states that in January, Rabagos was acting as a volleyball coach at Grace Temple Christian Academy.

The document indicates a 15-year-old victim told authorities Rabagos exposed himself to them at the school.

He then reportedly followed the minor to a nearby fast-food restaurant, and the 15-year-old said when they and Rabagos returned to the school, he made inappropriate physical contact with them.

Rabagos was placed on administrative leave after the incident and booked into the Nueces County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

CCFD chief Robert Rocha said Thursday that Rabagos is no longer employed by the fire department.

Why we're reporting this now

After KRIS 6 News learned of Rabagos' arrest in January, public-information requests were submitted in order to learn more about the alleged crime for accurate reporting.

The station's first attempt to obtain those documents was denied, and notice of the denial was given earlier this month.

Changes were made to the requests and new documents were filed, leading to the release of the affidavits now — three months later.