Traffic stop in Brooks County leads to huge cocaine seizure

BRROKS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper made a nearly $780,000 cocaine bust during a traffic stop in Brooks County.

The stop occurred along U.S. Highway 281 in Encino, south of Falfurrias.

Troopers found 30 bundles of cocaine hidden in secret compartments in the SUV's floor.

DPS valued the cocaine load at around $780,000.

A 38-year-old Rio Grande City woman was arrested in connection with the stop.

Investigators say the cocaine was headed to the Houston area.

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