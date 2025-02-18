New Life Christian Church struggles to restore power to building after semi-truck incident

Months after a truck snags wires above the New Life Christian Church in Falfurrias, one of the buildings remains without power.

Pastor August Patroelj said it’s been a struggle trying to get things restored.

Back in December, an 18-wheeler hit the electrical wires over Rice Street that led to one of the church buildings.

"It's very frustrating. So much red tape and stuff. You'd imagine these insurance companies would do their due diligence to do what's right,” Patroelj said.

The pastor spoke with police on the scene. He learned that a semi belonging to TN1 Specialized Inc. dragged the church’s electrical wires down the street, causing damage to the electrical box and gutters.

"We're at a standstill because I reached out to the insurance company. I reached out to the owner. They don't want to do nothing. They're saying it's not their fault. They got their proper permits,” Patroelj said.

The insurance company’s letter states in part, “they received those permits and routes from TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation). The power line also had to be hanging below the 17 feet 6 inches recommendation for the driver to have caused this damage…”

"It tore wires so I don't understand how they can say it's not their fault. We're not a very rich congregation and pursuing it legally may cost us more money than getting it fixed. And at the end of the day I just want to get it fixed,” Patroelj said.

Pastor Patroelj said he’s praying they can restore light before they host their annual Vacation Bible School and other essential community events.

Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino reached out to the trucking company. The owner said this is an issue between the pastor and TxDOT.

Pastor Patroelj said he’s hoping to hear back from TxDOT because he hasn’t gotten anywhere with the trucking company or their insurance company.

“I’ve been dealing with these guys for two months.So I’m hoping this all gets together and that the community help out any possible way.” (:08)

Anyone who would like to help the congregation restore power they can make a CashApp donation to $NEWLIFECCFAL. Pastor Patroelj’s goal is to raise $3,000 for the repairs.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.