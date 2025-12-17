Falfurrias High School employee under investigation after being accused of misconduct with student

A Brooks County ISD employee is under investigation for alleged inappropriate behavior toward a student.

According to the Brooks County Sheriff's Office, a complaint was filed against the Falfurrias High School athletic trainer, Robert "Bobby" Saenz.

Falfurrias HS Facebook page Robert "Bobby" Saenz resigned after being placed on administrative leave.

The Sheriff's Office would only confirm the incident involved an underage student.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Brooks County Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Scott Rogers, who couldn't release many details. He did confirm that Saenz submitted his resignation after he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Brooks County Independent School District (BCISD) is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity among our educators. When we were made aware of misconduct allegations concerning employee Robert Saenz, in accordance with district policy, he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, and he tendered his resignation.



We take these matters very seriously and are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our students and the trust of our community. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time. Scott Rogers, Brooks County ISD Superintendent of Schools

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as more details are released.

