Falfurrias High School employee charged with indecency with a child

A Brooks County ISD employee has been charged with Indecency with a child through sexual contact after an alleged incident last year.

According to the Commander Jorge Esparza with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office, Robert "Bobby" Saenz turned himself in on Dec. 30, 2025, with his attorney by his side.

Judge set his bond at $25,000. Saenz made bond and was released. His arrest was made in connection with a complaint filed by an underage Falfurrias High School student who claimed Esparza kissed her.

Esparza said the Brooks County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation and will turn their findings over to the District Attorney's Office.

Esparza, who was the school's athletic trainer, resigned from the Brooks County Independent School District after he was placed on administrative leave.

