Falfurrias Fire Department collecting blankets, heaters for residents

South Texans have been experiencing winter weather for a few weeks now - using jackets to protect ourselves outdoors, and using blankets and heaters indoors.

Because there is more cold weather to come to South Texas, the Falfurrias Fire Department is in need of blanket and heater donations for neighbors in their town - as everyone tries to stay warm.

"It's important that we give back. It's all about helping thy neighbor. Helping each other out,” Falfurrias Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Ruben Ramirez said.

Ramirez worries about the residents of his town.

"We have a lot of older homes here, a lot of older residents, and they have some really older non-energy efficient heaters,” he said.

With more winter weather coming to the area, and no warming centers currently available, the department decided to hosted a winter drive.

"It's been going on for a week now. We haven't been very successful yet. But, we're hoping things will improve,” Ramirez said.

His goal?

"If I can get 25 heaters and about 100 blankets. I think, that would be great,” Ramirez said.

He said they are asking for new personal-size blankets, and new electrical heaters that have built-in safety precautions.

The purpose to keep people warm and safe, and not put so much power on the electrical grid.

"I think if we can help each other out. We're going to be in a lot better place,” Ramirez said.

Donations are being distributed as they are received.

Anyone willing to help the firefighters with donations can leave them at the Falfurrias Fire Department or the Brooks County Judge’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

