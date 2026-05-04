Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 59 in Live Oak County

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Tx — Two people were killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 59 near County Road 330, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The deadly collision occurred at 4:53 p.m. during heavy rain when a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound lost control due to unsafe speeds for the wet road conditions.

DPS investigators say the Ram's driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed into southbound lanes, and collided head-on with a 2021 Eldo bus operated by R.E.A.L Inc. A 2024 Nissan Altima traveling behind the bus swerved off the roadway to avoid rear-ending the bus.

Margaret Ward, 58, of Conroe — a passenger in the Dodge Ram, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Donnie Watkins. Sherry Edwards, 71, of Mathis, a passenger in a bus, was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville, where she died from her injuries at 6:38 p.m.

Several others were hospitalized following the crash. The 61-year-old male driver of the Dodge Ram was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville for treatment. The 58-year-old female bus driver from Alice was also hospitalized, along with a 24-year-old male passenger from Taft and his daughter, who were both taken to the hospital for medical care. The 35-year-old female driver of the Nissan Altima from San Antonio was not injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Texas Highway Patrol Office in Three Rivers. Authorities have not released the names of the surviving victims.

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