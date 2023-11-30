The Uncommon Junior Chef Program preparing student for the hospitality industry

Students at St. Philips Episcopal School are learning how to make foods from around the world.

Culinary instructor Dr. Dhaval Patel said that he wants to inspire students to join the culinary industry to combat the problem.

The Uncommon Junior Chef Program has been at the St. Philips Episcopal School for more than a year and every class they go to a different part of the world.

Dr. Dhaval Patel is the owner of the Uncommon Market in Beeville, Texas. He said that he loves exposing his students to other countries.

“Today we are taking our passports and going to Japan,” Patel said.

Patel said he engages his students based on what like to eat.

“We are going to make a Japanese meal that’s fresh, healthy from scratch and I think some of you said you like noodle and you like Ramon and you have been to Japanese restaurants, so were going to make that here today,” he said.

However, the students at the St. Philips Episcopal School is ready to cook you a Japanese meal.

Robert Nollen, a student at St. Philips Episcopal School, said that he loves making Japanese food.

“It’s simple to prepare, but it’s having so many different flavors that you can enjoy and it’s just really a good food,” Nollen said.

But these young food professionals said it’s more than stirring a pot. They said its about loving what you do.

“Learning how to cook, learning all about different countries,” Nollen said. “Their culture and their food, it’s really nice.”

Patel said there is a shortage of workers in the hospitality industry, but he hopes his efforts will help combat the problem.

"Who knows, some of these kids might grow up and say I want to be a chief, I want to be a restaurant tour, I want to own a bakery; which will then lead to helping the shortage long term and new jobs are created because they've established something,” Patel said.

Taylor McGriff, another student in the program, said the knife lessons go beyond the classroom.

“He taught us to put it down and put our hand on top, so we don’t cut our hand and just be very careful,” McGriff said.

Dr. Patel said allowing students to have a sense of independence will set them up for a lifetime of success.

