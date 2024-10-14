Rialto Theater in Beeville is approved for funding to complete restoration

The Rialto Theater in Beeville has stood in place for more than 100 years.

Now, with the support of the city council, the theater is expected to open its doors in 2025.

Beeville city councilors approved the first reading of the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation funding for the theater a week ago.

As KRIS 6 first reported in March, the restoration of the theater started in 1991. But, more work has continued because of donations from fundraisers to the Rialto Preservation Association.

City councilors are expected to discuss more funding for the Rialto theater later this month.