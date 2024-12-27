MILES OF MEMORIES: How five friends walked 167 miles to pay tribute to their fallen brother

BEEVILLE, Tx — Five men embarked on a four-day journey on foot from San Antonio to Corpus Christi to honor their late friend and brother.

Wesley Tomas Sanchez, known to his friends as Nacho, was an MMA boxer with the Texas Street Fighting Championship. Sanchez passed away in October after sustaining a brain injury during a match.

Following his passing, Alexander Niemietz, Tristan Ratliff, Dylan Smith, Enrique Trevino, and Brandon Villalba decided to honor Sanchez in a way they felt was fitting for his memory.

“We thought there was only one way we could pay tribute to someone who was an icon and leader to us,” Niemietz told KRIS 6 News. “We just hope that this impacts anybody who, maybe, has lost somebody to do something to honor them in a way that is unique to you.”

The group began their journey, which they called the “Nachothon,” on December 15. They carried a flag bearing Sanchez’s name along the way.

“A trial like that, a journey like this, it takes more than just heart,” Villalba said. “It takes a vision. It takes a reason to keep going, and every time we wanted to give up, we would just think of Nacho’s name in our heads and finish—not for us, but for him.”

“It’s for his memory. If it hadn’t been done, it would’ve disrespected his name.”

Adam Beam Lynette Thompson shares words with Brandon Villalba after reuniting on Friday, December 27.

The 167-mile journey was nearly cut short due to pain and exhaustion. However, the men received encouragement from the welcoming residents of Beeville, who provided the push they needed to keep going.

One resident, Lynette Thompson, met the group outside of a Walmart, unaware of the extent of their journey at the time. “I told him never give up, just to keep on going,” Thompson told KRIS 6 News. “And apparently, they took it as it was and kept on going because when I turned around, they were already heading off that way.”

When the group reunited with Thompson on Friday, Villalba embraced her with a hug and thanked her. “We wanted to thank you because you’re one of the many reasons we kept pushing forward.”

“It seemed like every time we really needed something—water, pizza, or words from Ms. Lynette or the fine people of Beeville—our answers were heard,” Niemietz added.

For Ratliff, the journey was transformative. “There was just so much love, from honks to waves to people stopping us for personal photos. The love just grew,” he said.

“I’ve always had faith, but it really restored my faith in a lot of different ways. Walking that many miles gives you an unquestionable amount of time to think. It was a presence that was undoubtedly with us every single day.”

After much trial and tribulation, the walk concluded at the The Mirador de la Flor statue, to which they were rewarded a smooth drive home.

Sanchez’s family has established a GoFundMe page to help with financial assistance during this difficult time and to raise awareness about the severity of brain injuries.

Adam Beam Brandon Villabal shares a laugh with Lynette Thompson after reuniting in Beeville on Friday, December 27.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.