From classroom to kitchen: Junior Chefs find connection through cooking

BEEVILLE, Tx — If you smell something delicious coming from St. Mary’s Academy Charter School, it’s likely a creation by students in the Junior Chef Program.

Launched through Uncommon Market, St. Mary’s is among the pioneering schools for this initiative.

“We bring kids together from all backgrounds in a school community. They are exposed to food from around the world on a monthly basis,” Dr. Davel Patel, owner of Uncommon Market, told KRIS 6.

Patel emphasized the program’s inclusivity.

“We have students that ordinarily would be overlooked, may not get along with others, or feel excluded. In our program, we’re not seeing any of that at a very high level," he said.

Adam Beam Dr. Davel Patel teaches a lesson on India to students of the Junior Chef Program.

Each session begins with a cultural lesson about the featured dish, with this week's focus on India.

Students not only cook for themselves but also showcase their culinary skills to their families the following week.

“The families then understand the meal, get the menu, and can go to a local supermarket to buy all the ingredients and replicate that meal at home,” Patel said.

The program’s impact has extended beyond the classroom. St. Mary’s Assistant Principal Vanessa Ramirez shared how families are bonding through the experience.

“We’re getting videos of families cooking together, spending quality time, and showing team effort,” Ramirez said.

One such family is the Westmorelands.

Darcy Westmoreland has two sons in the program. Her oldest son, a sixth-grader, has gained more than just cooking skills. Her son contracted an autoimmune disease at 20 months old that led to homeschooling for part of his childhood.

“We were really concerned that he had missed so much time being a child and learning how to socialize,” Westmoreland said.

Adam Beam Students of the Junior Chef Program get a little "emotional" cutting onions.

Over two years in the Junior Chef Program, her son has learned to present in front of groups, share cooking techniques, and discuss global cultures.

“These aren’t things taught in a traditional classroom, and it’s hard for parents to teach at home,” Westmoreland said. “This program has allowed him to mentor others, become an effective speaker, and develop skills he can carry into adulthood.”

She also highlighted how cooking has brought consistency and healthy choices into her son’s life.

“It’s something he can turn to on difficult days and use to work through his challenges," Westmoreland said.

Currently offered in 35 schools, the Junior Chef Program is part of Patel’s vision to expand statewide over the next decade.

Adam Beam Students of the Junior Chef Program add a little bit of seasoning to their Indian dish.

