Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBee County

Actions

Coastal Bend College President announces resignation

Coastal Bend College
KRIS file photo.
Coastal Bend College will remain closed through Friday because of a possible cybersecurity threat.
Coastal Bend College
Posted

A bittersweet era of change has descended upon Bee County's Coastal Bend College

After five years of leading Coastal Bend College, President Dr. Justin Hoggard has announced his resignation.

Dr. Hoggard joined Coastal Bend College during the COVID-19 pandemic. His resourcefulness helped the college grow and succeed.

Dr. Hoggard will serve as President Emeritus from April 4 until his resignation becomes effective June 6.

The Board of Trustees will soon work on finding a new president, with more details on the search will be announced soon.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BURN NOTICE