Coastal Bend College President announces resignation

A bittersweet era of change has descended upon Bee County's Coastal Bend College

After five years of leading Coastal Bend College, President Dr. Justin Hoggard has announced his resignation.

Dr. Hoggard joined Coastal Bend College during the COVID-19 pandemic. His resourcefulness helped the college grow and succeed.

Dr. Hoggard will serve as President Emeritus from April 4 until his resignation becomes effective June 6.

The Board of Trustees will soon work on finding a new president, with more details on the search will be announced soon.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!