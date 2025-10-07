BREAKING: Single-engine plane crash kills pilot North of Skidmore

SKIDMORE, Tx — A single-engine aircraft crashed Tuesday afternoon just off Highway 181 north of Skidmore, killing the pilot, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Sgt. Harold Mallory said authorities were notified of the crash at approximately 12:57 p.m. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and is sending investigators to the crash site, Mallory said.

Details about where the plane took off from and what may have caused the crash remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.