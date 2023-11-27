Beeville residents don't believe the city wants to combat homelessness

KRIS 6 News spoke with Richard Perry about his frustration regarding the City of Beeville response to homelessness

Perry said that the City of Beeville told him, "We will give them a one-way ticket to Corpus," and he was not happy with this response.

KRIS 6 News spoke with the City of Beeville city manager, John Benson who said that they city is not able to build a homeless shelter due to the lack of funding.

The city said that there is no plan to build a homeless shelter anytime soon. They will continue to partner with local churches to meet the needs of the unhoused.

Last week, KRIS 6 News reported the problem unhoused people are facing in Beeville. Someone contacted KRIS 6 News and said that the problem was much bigger than the unhoused not having a place to go.

Richard Perry is one of many people who help the homeless population in Bee County. He said that the city is not helping the way they should.

“Wow, it’s not going to cost the government, the city, the taxpayers anything. These people are willing to do this, but yet, it’s not being accepted,” Perry said.

So, he took matters into his own hands after he told KRIS 6 News that him and a Beeville resident proposed a solution that wouldn't cost anything for the city of Beeville. He said this problem would help fix the homelessness issue.

“And he said, ‘If I and my associates purchased a building, no cost to the city or the county, out of my own expense and I start a construction company so they can get back on their feet and go to work. Would you run the operation,” Perry said.

Perry said the response he got was not what he expected, in fact, he said what they said left him concerned.

“I was invited to the city, and I put the proposal out there to them,” he said. “Their response was and I quote, ‘We will give them a one-way ticket to Corpus’ and that just slammed the door in my face and why they made that choice is up to them.”

The city of Beeville denies those comments and said they are unable to house the homeless because of a lack of funding.

Beeville City Manager John Benson said that the city would never send homeless people to another city to struggle more.

“We never said that, nor would we have. Personally, I find an ethical and moral issue with that,” Benson said. “The majority of our homeless individuals have ties to Beeville. They either grew up here, still have family here, or are here for other reasons.”

The city said that they have been working with local churches to help homeless victims, but for Perry, he said it’s hard to understand when you have never walked a mile in their shoes.

“Take a piece of cardboard and go under the bridge. Leave all your lovely necessities of home, home, but take a piece of cardboard and go down there,” Perry said. “Let your hair grow out. Let your beard grow so you’re not recognized and experience it. I don’t think you will like it or appreciate it. You would want to do more.”

