Beeville ISD Police Department helps other school districts improve their security.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a tragic day in our state’s history.

"There have been a lot of changes throughout the years but one thing we pride ourselves in is not being driven by Uvalde,” BISD Chief of Police, Art Gamez said.

An incident that would forever mark the importance of school safety.

“A lot of what we have in place was prior to Uvalde,” Gamez said.

Beeville ISD Chief of Police Art Gamez is leading the way in school safety.

"I get calls from all over the state to help either build police departments or help people establish or enhance their security features,” Gamez said.

Six years ago, Chief Gamez built the school districts police department from nothing. Now he is an example.

"We've got a couple of other school districts that are moving forward with a school-based police department within their district which is great here in the Coastal Bend region you'll start seeing those pop up,” Gamez said.

Even having state leaders listen to what he had to say this last legislative session at the state capitol.

“That was a huge win for us. Now officers are mandated to go through an active shooter training,” Gamez said.

Beeville ISD is now doing more than what has been mandated by the state, gaining the attention of surrounding school districts.

“It’s not just about our students,” Gamez said. “It's about students everywhere else."

Now with the help of chief Gamez and the rest of the Beeville ISD Police Department. More of these school units will be seen in campuses across the Coastal Bend.

Chief Gamez stay busy meeting with other district school officials to talk about what changes they can make to their safety and security.