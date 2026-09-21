Beeville ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Independent School District Board of Trustees has named Dr. Franklin Cahuasqui as the lone finalist for superintendent, the district announced Thursday.

The board made the selection during its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 17, according to a district press release.

Cahuasqui has spent his career in Texas public education, serving as a bilingual teacher, assistant principal, principal and district-level administrator across early childhood through high school campuses, according to the district.

Most recently, he served as deputy regional superintendent for KIPP Texas Houston, where he oversaw 10 secondary and high schools from 2024 to 2026, the district said. Before that, he served as deputy superintendent of instructional and administrative support for Channelview ISD from 2022 to 2024.

He also held several instructional and administrative leadership roles in Houston ISD, where his work included supporting college, career and military readiness initiatives, according to the release.

Cahuasqui earned his Doctor of Education in educational administration from Texas A&M University in 2021. His doctoral research focused on reading and English achievement among English language learners in bilingual education programs, according to the district.

The district said the search process included input from families, staff, students and community members. The board hired Schools One Stop Shop LLC to assist with the search.

Under Texas law, the board must wait at least 21 days after publicly naming a lone finalist before it can take a final vote on hiring.

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