BEE COUNTY, Texas — On Sunday, former Beeville Fire Chief Donald "Donnie" C. Morris passed away at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones. Ahead of Morris’ service, his fellow first responders and the community are remembering the legacy he leaves behind.

Current Fire Chief Bill Burris still recalls his first time meeting Morris more than 50 years ago.

“I was young back then, and I moved to town here and heard about the fire department,” Burris told KRIS 6. “I told him I didn’t know anything about fire service and all that. He said, no problem, we’ll take your hand, we’ll lead you through it.”

One of Morris’ mottoes, according to Burris: “Put the wet stuff on the red stuff.”

Born in Breckenridge, Texas, Morris served in the U.S. Air Force before opening Morris Radiator Shop in Beeville. He eventually led the Beeville Fire Department before his retirement.

Beeville first responders honor legacy of late Fire Chief Donald "Donnie" Morris

“He’s built this fire department up to as it is today,” Burris explained. “He got the equipment we needed for this town. He got along with everybody. He took everybody under his wing. The fire department was his family, and that’s how he treated his family.”

Regarding the equipment, Burris said it was through Morris’ efforts that the department made history as one of the first in South Texas to receive the Jaws of Life (hydraulic rescue tool).

“Technologies was getting advanced, and they had a showing of the Jaws of Life up in Austin,” Burris said. “His priority was the fire service. No matter time, day or night, the alarm goes off, you would hear him on the radio.”

Burris wasn’t the only member of the department impacted by Morris’ years of service. Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Delgado reflected on his first time meeting Morris at a young age. When Delgado’s brother passed away in 1985, it was Morris who delivered the news.

“I saw this shiny bright red fire chief car pull up to the house, and it was him and his wife, Helen, and they pulled up to the house to give condolences to my parents and to me.”

Adam Beam A portrait of Donald "Donnie" C. Morris alongside the portraits of fellow Beeville Fire Chiefs past and present.

Delgado would later join the department and work alongside Morris.

“He always pushed you to get training. He always wanted you, you know, to do more and to learn the most advanced firefighting techniques you can. He was always pushing for newer equipment, modern equipment, so, you know, he wanted you to get trained, you know, and be good.”

Delgado continued, “He gave 70 years, but it wasn’t just him. It was his whole family that devoted 70 years to this community, and I hope when we have the procession, that people come out and honor him when we pass by one last time and pay respects to him and to his family.”

A service for Morris is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church on North Saint Mary’s Street. It will be followed by a procession of fire trucks through town to the San Domingo Cemetery in Normanna.

