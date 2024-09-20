Beeville cooks prepare for Uncommon Chef Competition

BEEVILLE, TX — The Uncommon Chef Competition is returning to Beeville on Saturday, and the culinary competitors are ready for the challenge.

“Every possible combination they’re going to throw at you and just be ready for it," Chef Valery Jones told KRIS 6. The competition often involves one surprise for those competing, an unknown ingredient for example. "And then it be something completely different the day of and be ‘awh I didn’t see that coming.”

Adam Beam Chef Valery Jones making a practice meal at Coastal Bend Distilling Co.

Her partner and fellow Chef DJ Love is preparing to be the underdog team. As he told KRIS 6, “Everyone who's competing other than us are professional restaurants, but it'll definitely be fun to try and get it so."

Both Jones and Love have competed multiple times before, but this will be their first time competing as a team. KRIS 6 is no stranger to the Uncommon Chef Competition either. Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has also competed several times, however, this time around she will be one of the competition's judges.

Adam Beam Chef DJ Love making a practice meal at Coastal Bend Distilling Co.

Another judge, and event coordinator Dr. Dhaval Patel appreciates Lauber's involvement. "Stephanie's great. Stephanie follows a lot of the stuff that we do is very supportive of food and beverage in general," Patel explained. He also expressed gratitude for the partnerships that make the competition possible, including Coastal Bend Distilling Co. which will be hosting the event. When asked what brings the competition back each time, is the "community" and bringing folks from all over the Coastal Bend together.

Texas favorites will be the competition's theme this time around and festivities will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

