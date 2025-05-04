Voters Weigh in: Results in for Fulton council and Rockport-Fulton ISD trustee races

FULTON, Texas — Projected winners have emerged in Fulton and Rockport-Fulton ISD races as polls close across Aransas County.

The results below reflect the projected winners based on the unofficial results released in each respective race:

CITY OF FULTON (100% votes counted)

City Council - Place 2, 3 and 4



Place 2: Christopher Garis (Unopposed)

Christopher Garis (Unopposed) Place 3: MaryAnn Pahmiyer (Pahmiyer received 69.15% of the vote. Rebecca Johnson received 30.85%.)

MaryAnn Pahmiyer (Pahmiyer received 69.15% of the vote. Rebecca Johnson received 30.85%.) Place 4: Margo Nielsen (Unopposed)

ROCKPORT-FULTON ISD (100% votes counted)

Board of Trustees - Place 1, 4 and 7



Place 1: Kenny Cruzan (Unopposed)

Kenny Cruzan (Unopposed) Place 4: Eli Ramos (Ramos led with 60.93% of the vote. Cathy McAuliffe received 39.07%.)

Eli Ramos (Ramos led with 60.93% of the vote. Cathy McAuliffe received 39.07%.) Place 7: Bonni Randall (Unopposed)

