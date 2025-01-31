Smoke on the horizon: Some fires are good for something

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — If you live in Port Aransas or Rockport, you might have seen some serious smoke on the horizon today. But there's no need to worry.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Park Ranger Vivian Atkinson with the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge told KRIS 6 News that the fire was a prescribed burn to the southern part of the more than 115,000-acre refuge.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife had planned to allow the fire to burn on only until the end of the day on Friday, Jan. 31.

Atkison said that the reason for the prescribed burns is to manage the vegetation and improve the habitats for the animals.

She also added that the famous whooping cranes that visit the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge love the toasty acorns the fires leave behind. Yum!

