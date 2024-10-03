Safety Tip: Why boards on your window after a storm could be dangerous

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — During each hurricane season, a common method is boarding up windows with large wooden panels to shield against high winds and debris. However, local fire officials warn that they create hazards if left in place once the storms have passed.

Hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, has the potential to bring with it one devastating storm after another.

Portland Fire Chief Jeff Morris explained to KRIS 6 News that, although boarding up windows is a common and effective way to safeguard homes during a hurricane or tropical storm, those boards can pose a serious risk to homeowners in the event of a fire.

"When citizens put boards on their windows, obviously, they're doing that to protect their homes from the potential damage from a hurricane or a tropical storm," Chief Morris told KRIS 6 News. “The boards that stay on the windows make it difficult for us to access particular parts of the house that may have a fire in them."

Chief Morris acknowledged that residents may find it burdensome to repeatedly install and remove the boards. However, he emphasized that after a storm clears, removing the boards is a key step toward ensuring safety.

“We highly encourage our citizens to take those boards off of their windows once the storms are cleared from the Gulf and we're back to normal activity," Morris said.

