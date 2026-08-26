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Rockport seeks public input on Austin Street redesign at open house Thursday

The city is asking residents, business owners and community members to help shape plans for traffic flow, parking, pedestrian safety and more
Rockport hosts its second Austin Street redesign open house Thursday, Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall lobby.
Rockport seeks public input on Austin Street redesign at open house Thursday
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ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — The City of Rockport is asking residents, business owners, property owners and community members to help shape the future of Austin Street.

The city will host Austin Street Re-Design Open House #2 on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall lobby.

Attendees can ask questions and share ideas on topics including traffic flow and accessibility, parking, pedestrian safety and walkability, landscaping and streetscape, downtown businesses and visitors, and the overall look and feel of Austin Street.

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