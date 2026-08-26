Rockport seeks public input on Austin Street redesign at open house Thursday

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — The City of Rockport is asking residents, business owners, property owners and community members to help shape the future of Austin Street.

The city will host Austin Street Re-Design Open House #2 on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall lobby.

Attendees can ask questions and share ideas on topics including traffic flow and accessibility, parking, pedestrian safety and walkability, landscaping and streetscape, downtown businesses and visitors, and the overall look and feel of Austin Street.

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