Rockport Police investigate fatal shooting on Christmas Day

Rockport Chief of Police Nathan Anderson provided additional details of the Christmas Day shooting on the 700 block of North Ann Street.

According to Anderson, a 65-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife were shot.

When police arrived at the home, they found woman dead and her husband was rushed to the hospital where he's listed in stable condition on Friday morning.

"We have not been able to have a detailed interview with him at this time," Anderson said.

Anderson said they were the only occupants of the home when the shooting occurred and so far, they have no witnesses or a motive for the shooting.

On Friday afternoon, the surviving husband notified passerby's of the shooting from his front porch and they called police.

In the meantime, police still don't know what led to the shooting.

"We have called in the Texas Rangers because they have extensive resources to support scene processing," Anderson said.

Rockport Police and the Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Christmas Day.

It happened at a home around 12:45 p.m. on the 700 block of North Ann Street.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News Rockport Police said the deadly shooting happened on the 700 block of North Ann Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people were shot. One of them was deceased.

The second person was rushed to the hospital.

In a press release sent by the city of Rockport, the incident was isolated to that home and there is no threat to the public.

The Texas Rangers have stepped in to help with the investigation. No other details have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident, to reach out to the investigator at dgerloff@rockporttx.gov .

KRIS 6 has reached out to Rockport police for additional details on Thursday's shooting. Once more information is released, we will update this article.

