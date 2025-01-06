Rockport-Fulton Good Samaritans assisting ahead of cold weather

ROCKPORT, TX — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other day, volunteers at Rockport-Fulton Good Samaritan are busy.

This week, there's a concern for those most vulnerable.

"I have a disability and I can't work. I come to get assistance because I need help with food and clothes,” Rockport resident, TJ said.

TJ comes in regularly, especially in greater times of need.

"When you get cold weather and with the wind and the water and not being financially stable, it gets hard,” TJ said.

David Reeves, the Director of Good Samaritans, said many other people, like TJ, are having a hard time.

"About 60% of the population of students who go to Aransas County ISD are at or below the poverty line,” Reeves said.

Reeves said it's a shocking statistic and one they are trying to change.

"We're very limited in what we can do but we try to use our dollars in the best way we can to help our community,” Reeves said.

Money which goes towards helping families with their basic needs.

"We have a large population that lives in RVs, which are not well insulated. We provide space heaters, blankets, coats, and jackets. All that is coming in from donated resources,” Reeves said.

You can donate to Rockport-Fulton Good Samaritans at 507 S Ann St, Rockport, TX, United States, Texas.

Or donate to the Amazon wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/SG3M9AFK4LTP. If you prefer shopping locally, our Walmart has similar items available in-store.