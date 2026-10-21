Rockport earns all four of the state's 'Friendly Texas' certifications

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport has been named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community, giving it all four of the state's "Friendly Texas" certifications, according to a city press release issued Tuesday.

The Governor's Office calls earning all four designations a "grand slam." The others are Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas and Digital Media Friendly Texas. City officials said Rockport-Fulton is one of seven grand slam communities in Texas and the only one along the Gulf Coast.

Rockport had already earned the other three certifications. Rockport-Fulton became the 82nd Music Friendly Texas Certified Community in 2025, according to the Governor's Office. Earlier this year, the City of Rockport was designated by the Texas Film Commission as the fifth Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community, according to the Texas Film Commission.

The tourism program is run by Travel Texas, part of the governor's economic development and tourism office. It launched in 2024. The designation is open to local governments or nonprofit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts, according to the Governor's Office.

The certification does not come with funding, the city said. City officials said it gives Rockport direct access to the Texas Music Office, Texas Film Commission, Travel Texas and the governor's economic development office. That includes industry contacts, training and possible marketing partnerships.

City leaders said they expect the designations to bring more business to local hotels, restaurants and shops through tourism, film productions, music events and digital media projects.

To keep the tourism certification, the city must keep working with local businesses and tourism partners, take part in Travel Texas programs and show the value tourism brings to the community, according to the release.

Rockport will receive its tourism certification at a formal presentation.

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