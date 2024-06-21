Rockport couple begins clean up process after tornado damages home

ROCKPORT, Tx — A Rockport couple is now in the process of cleaning up their home following a tornado during Tropical Storm Alberto.

Bob and Bonnie Crager were at home Wednesday waiting out Alberto's strong winds and rain, when the two were notified that a tornado was in their area.

“I was walking over there to tell him, I said, Pop that tornado it’s just right over here," Bonnie described. “Couple minutes later, a noise, WOP WOP WOP” is how Bob remembers the tense few minutes.

The couple checked out the damages the following morning and have been cleaning ever since. The storm destroyed the carport that neighbored the home. It brought down trees and ripped a hole in the ceiling of their bedroom. Thankfully, neither one of them was in the room at the time of the storm.

KRIS 6 News The front of the Cragers home following Wednesday's tornado near FM 1871.

"It’s a surprise. I know now when they say take cover or whatever, take cover," Bonnie expressed. She is grateful that while there was damage to their home, neither her or her husband were injured, "It could’ve been worse, it could've taken my husband,"

Bob thanked his faith in God for keeping him and his wife safe from the storm. “Like Joeb, he lost everything but it’s gonna come back.”

Since the storm the couples family and friends have checked in regularly and community members have provided help when possible. The contractors who assisted Bob in clearing some of the ruble from their lawn were friends he at met at a nearby coffee shop.

While the couple have been pleased with the community response, Bob did express some disappointment with the response from his insurance company.

“It don’t seem like they’re in a hurry to help you," Bob explained. He continued, "There wasn’t much damage in this area, shouldn’t have a lot agents out doing anything cause there’s only a few places that got damaged.”

KRIS 6 News Bob Crager cleaning up the scraps of metal that adorn his lawn in the aftermath of a tornado during Tropical Storm Alberto.

