ARANSAS COUNTY, Tx — Right now, the city of Rockport’s speed limit is 30 miles per hour. However, a recent proposal from city officials could change that, potentially affecting all residential neighborhoods.

"The people I spoke with are in agreement as well and they would like to see the reduction as well. I would be looking forward to the ordinance,” one Rockport resident commented.

On Zoom and in person, public comment was immense.

"In addition to lowering the speed limit to 20 miles per hour. I would like speed bumps installed and signs on the street,” one Rockport resident said.

Rockport neighbors came together to voice their concerns.

"It's dangerous. My husband was almost run over in the county club a year and a half ago,” Salina Borden said.

Rockport City Council moves forward with changes to default speed limit

Jenny Vander Pluym said neighbors on her street and in other parts of the city are at risk from drivers who go at least 10 miles over the speed limit.

"50% of our population is retired, so there's plenty of elderly with their pets, but we also have kids. We have a very interesting community,” Vander Pluym said.

Rockport Chief of Police, Nathan Anderson said this was brought to city council back in December and now they're revisiting the issue.

"They seemed very aware of the problem, and they want to do what they can to fix it. One step at a time,” Borden said.

A TXDOT speed study can only determine the time it will take for a speed limit change on Market Street.

Chief Anderson will present an ordinance in February changing the default speed limit to 25 miles per hour.