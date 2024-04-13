Watch Now
Rockin weather for annual Rockport Kite Fest

Posted at 4:58 PM, Apr 13, 2024
Rockport held its 3rd Annual Kite Fest on Saturday, April 13.

Billy and Cat drove 3 1/2 hours from Galveston to Rockport for the kite festival.

They come every year and are a part of the Surfside Flyers Kite Club. They fly some of the bigger kites, along with the Coastal Bend Flying Circus and a stunt kite team from Austin.

Like others who came out, they’re giving thanks to Mother Nature for good weather this year. But more than that, they're just happy to see everyone else out enjoying the colorful skies.

"My favorite part is seeing old friends that you haven’t seen in a long time. We haven’t seen some of these guys in years. We’re a bunch of old dudes now. We got to get the young guys in and get them to join and start doing this," kite flyer Billy Mladenka said.

