Phase II of construction begins Wednesday in Rockport at Business 35 and Orleans Street intersection

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Motorists traveling through Rockport are advised to prepare for construction-related traffic changes as the city's drainage improvement project enters Phase II at the intersection of Business 35 and Orleans Street.

The second phase of construction begins Wednesday, April 15, and will continue until project completion. The City of Rockport's drainage contractor is implementing a TxDOT-approved Traffic Control Plan to ensure safe work zone operations while minimizing disruption to local traffic flow.

The drainage project represents part of Rockport's ongoing efforts to enhance local infrastructure and improve flood management capabilities. The improvements are designed to better handle stormwater runoff and reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

Drivers should anticipate:

Traffic pattern adjustments throughout the construction zone

Possible lane closures as work progresses

Increased travel times during peak hours

Modified traffic signals or temporary stop controls as needed

City of Rockport

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